Arsenal eyeing a fresh move for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal might be gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window, with the possibility of reviving their interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners, who have only added Riccardo Calafiori to their squad so far, could soon make moves in the market, particularly in midfield and attack.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is reportedly advancing, with a formal bid expected this week. However, the situation upfront is less clear, hinging on Eddie Nketiah’s future. Marseille are closing in on an agreement for the young striker, and if he departs, the Gunners may look to secure a high-profile replacement.

Osimhen, who was notably left out of Napoli’s Coppa Italia match against Modena, could be a prime target. With no club yet willing to meet his €130 million release clause, Arsenal might be able to negotiate a discounted fee before the transfer window closes.