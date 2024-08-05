Barcelona aiming to finalise Dani Olmo agreement

Barcelona are optimistic about finalising a deal for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, the Euro 2024 champion. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club has put forth a bid of €50 million plus add-ons, reaching the €60 million price tag set by Leipzig.

Olmo’s journey from Dinamo Zagreb to Leipzig in January 2020 has seen his profile rise significantly. Despite battling injuries, his impact has been substantial, tallying 29 goals and 34 assists in nearly 150 appearances. His exceptional performance in Euro 2024, where he won the Golden Boot with three goals, has caught the eye of many top clubs, but Barcelona seems his likely destination.

Barcelona’s interest in Olmo makes sense as they look to bolster their midfield options, especially with Ilkay Gundogan nearing the end of his career. Olmo’s versatility, able to play centrally or on the wings, adds significant value. The Blaugrana have structured their offer to meet Leipzig’s demands while managing their finances carefully, showing growing confidence in securing the 26-year-old.

The saga continues, but Barcelona’s determination to bring Olmo back might finally bear fruit this summer. Will they succeed in their pursuit? Only time will tell.