Newcastle United interested in Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old, who seems poised to exit the Cherries on a free transfer. He has attracted interest from several clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe focusing on defensive reinforcements, sees Kelly as a versatile option, capable of covering both centre-back and left-back positions.

Kelly’s rejection of contract offers from Bournemouth suggests his departure is imminent. Despite Bournemouth’s attempts to retain him, Kelly is set for a new challenge.

Newcastle, among others, sees value in his versatility and cost-effectiveness. With Kelly likely to become available on a Bosman transfer, Newcastle’s interest is piqued.

While Liverpool and Tottenham could offer Champions League football, Newcastle’s appeal lies in potential playing time. Kelly’s potential signing would address defensive needs for both Newcastle and Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, offering cover in multiple positions.

Ultimately, Liverpool and Tottenham remain frontrunners, but Newcastle’s interest adds intrigue to Kelly’s transfer saga.