Barcelona still interested in Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi, according to SPORT.

The 22-year-old forward has attracted interest from top clubs due to his promising talent. Despite an inconsistent season at Westfalenstadion, the frontman remains highly sought after.

Having previously played for Red Bull Salzburg, Adeyemi’s potential has drawn attention from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona’s longstanding interest in the German international persists. Adeyemi’s recent comments expressing admiration for the Catalan giants hint at a potential transfer.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Adeyemi reflects their need for attacking reinforcements, especially with uncertainties surrounding Raphinha and Ferran Torres. While Rafael Leao is also on their radar, Adeyemi’s versatility and potential make him an attractive option.

Nevertheless, securing Adeyemi’s services won’t come cheap, given his long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona’s willingness to meet the financial demands remains to be seen.