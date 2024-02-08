Liverpool still want to sign Fulham’s Antonee Robinson

Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Fulham’s Antonee Robinson for a summer transfer.

The USA international, known for his defensive skills and attacking contributions from left-back, has attracted interest with his impressive performances.

Robinson’s stats have impressed Liverpool scouts. Although the Merseyside outfit didn’t pursue him in January, they remain keen on bolstering their left-back options.

With injuries to Robertson and Tsimikas this season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to improvise, often deploying Gomez in the position. However, Robinson’s consistent performances make him an attractive prospect.

The defender recently extended his contract with Fulham until 2028, indicating his commitment to the club.