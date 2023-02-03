Newcastle United to reignite Matheus Franca pursuit

Newcastle United hoping to rekindle their interest in Flamengo star Matheus Franca during this summer’s transfer window.

According to Sport Witness, the Magpies prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for the 18-year-old midfielder in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is said to be in the market for a new attacker and has identified the young Brazilian as a potential summer signing.

Franca, is contorted to the club until 2027, still has much to learn and develop. He is sure to catch people’s attention eventually and the Magpies may gain an advantage early on next summer.

Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen are both vying for the signing of Franca. However, the Brazilian media claimed the Premier League giants had three bids rejected for the teenager last month.