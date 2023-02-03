Report – Real Madrid interested in Karim Adeyemi

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyem with a view to making a move in the summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted against bolstering his squad in the January transfer window, but he is expected to delve into the summer market.

Both Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are out of contact this summer, although the pair is likely to extend their contract at the Spanish capital.

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as a potential target in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to claim that the La Liga champions have been keeping tabs on the Germany international for some time, but they are aware that negotiations to sign him from the Bundesliga giants may not be ‘easy’.

The 21-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances after a successful spell with Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions.

However, BVB ultimately won the race for Adeyemi’s signature, signing the youngster for around €30m on a deal that will keep him at Westfalenstadion until June 2027.

Adeyemi has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for Dortmund across all tournaments.