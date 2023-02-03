Real Madrid identify Jude Bellingham as priority midfield target for 2023

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham during this summer’s transfer window.

The 19-year-old is widely expected to leave Westfalenstadion in the upcoming market, with plenty of clubs across Europe keen on his signature.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City are said to be the favourites for the highly-rated midfielder, who has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 24 appearances for Dortmund this term.

According to AS, Real Madrid have made the England international ‘their main objective’ for the summer, with the La Liga champions determined to secure his signature.

The report adds that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are confident that their strong relationship with the Black and Yellows will place them in a good position when it comes to any potential negotiations.

Over the last couple of transfer windows, Real Madrid has limited their movements, bringing in only Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger.