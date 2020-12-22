Olivier Giroud on Marseille radar?











Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is reportedly on the radar of Marseille ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report on Le 10 Sport.

The 34-year-old striker currently finds himself as first-choice at Stamford Bridge. However, the France international will be out of contract in the summer, which inevitably leaves him being linked with a move elsewhere.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas wants to sign a new striker next month and Giroud is one of their primary targets.

The aforementioned report suggests Andre Villas-Boas’s side are ready to make an offer for the Frenchman during the mid-season transfer window.

Marseille are currently the No.1 favourites for the Ligue 1 title, sitting five points adrift of league leaders Lille with two matches in hand.

Giroud in search of regular football ahead of next summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020 and this is likely to influence his future when the mid-season transfer window reopens in January.