Man United join Liverpool in race to sign Renato Sanches











Manchester United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Liverpool over the signature of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The 23-year-old attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield amid uncertainty over Georginio Wijnaldum’s future.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport claims as cited by The Express that Manchester United are keen on signing Sanches, while Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on the player’s developments.

The Portugal international has made eight top-flight appearances this term Les Dogues.

The report adds that the French outfit may entertain offers for the midfielder given the need to balance the books, and a bid of €20m may be enough to prise the Portuguese man away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Sanches is contracted to Lille until the end of the 2022-23 season.