PSG lead race to sign Liverpool’s Sadio Mane?

Paris Saint-Germain have got themselves in pole position in the race for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer.

Mane’s long-term future at the Merseyside outfit has recently come into question as the Senegal international is soon to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are understood to have held discussions with the player’s agent, while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old.

However, according to the German journalist Christian Falk, PSG are at the head of the queue to sign Mane, should the striker decide to leave the Reds this summer.

TRUE✅ If Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside. the strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool @FCBayern #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/lW26HVWBLc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2022

Falk adds that the Parisians hold a ‘strong’ interest in the Senegalese, which is the reason why he is currently reluctant to extend his contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers in an impressive season, contributing 22 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.