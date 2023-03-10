PSG plot £50m summer move for Harry Maguire

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

It is widely anticipated that the England international is set to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming market as he has slipped down the pecking order.

The 30-year-old has only started five times in the Premier League this season, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have emerged as Erik ten Hag’s preferred central defenders. Although Maguire has more than two years left on his contract, with the option to extend it until June 2026.

His future is a hot topic of speculation, with Newcastle United rumoured to be interested in securing him during the upcoming transfer window. However, The Sun reports that PSG are also seriously interested in the centre-back and are preparing a £50m offer for him.

While the Ligue 1 champions reportedly discussed a potential January deal for the Englishman, they were unable to complete it before the transfer window closed.

PSG’s Champions League hopes were dashed on Wednesday night as they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

Reports suggest that the Parisians are determined to strengthen their defensive options during the upcoming summer transfer window, with Maguire being identified as a top target, despite his recent struggles at Old Trafford.

Although Aston Villa and West Ham United have also been linked with the former Sheffield United player, they may find it difficult to match his £200,000-a-week wages.

Maguire initially started the 2022-23 season in Ten Hag’s starting XI, but after two subpar performances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, he lost his place in the team.