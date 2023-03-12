Barcelona rekindle interest in Alvaro Morata

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, according to Fichajes.

The Blaugrana have reportedly shown interest in the Spain international.

The 30-year-old has had a diverse career, having played for various European clubs, such as Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea.

Currently, the Spaniard is playing for Atletico after coming back from a loan spell with Juventus. Although he hasn’t been a consistent starter this season, he has managed to score 11 goals and provide two assists in under 2,000 minutes of playtime, which is a decent record.

However, Morata’s future with Los Rojiblancos is unclear, with Barcelona keen on securing his signature.

The Catalan giants are expected to bolster their frontline options during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barca pursued Morata last year, but Atletico refused to sell him to their rivals. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are expected to make a renewed effort to sign him in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona decides to pursue Morata, who is likely to be a contingency plan for the club as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.