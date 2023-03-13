PSG want Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland?

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made an approach to sign Manchester City forward Erling Braut Haaland this summer.

The Norway international joined Man City after leaving Borussia Dortmund in July 2022. Since then, he has scored 33 goals in 34 games across all competitions for the Citizens.

His latest goal was during Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace, where he scored a penalty in the 78th minute to secure a 1-0 win.

According to Sport, the Ligue 1 giants PSG have set their sights on Haaland as a potential transfer target to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Parisians may be active in the summer transfer market after being knocked out in the last-16 round of the Champions League.

While there has been talk about the future of all three of PSG’s main forwards, the report suggests that they are particularly interested in pairing Haaland with Kylian Mbappe. However, a move for Haaland could bring about more uncertainty for the futures of Neymar and Lionel Messi, with Messi’s contract expiring at the end of this season.

City are unlikely to permit a sale, but there are speculations that the French outfit could trigger Haaland’s release clause, which is believed to be valued at €200m (£177m).

Besides PSG, Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on Haaland’s situation. The Spanish champions are currently seeking a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who has had injury struggles this season.