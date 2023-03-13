Manchester United eyeing summer move for Joao Palhinha

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha during this summer’s transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Portugal international has impressed for Fulham this season, and several Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be monitoring the midfielder.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils are preparing a substantial offer for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane this summer, which may limit the budget for another high-profile midfielder.

Consequently, Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly considering alternatives to expensive options like Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham United’s Declan Rice, whose valuations hover around £100m.

Palhinha began his career in Sporting Lisbon’s youth system and went on to make 95 appearances for the Portuguese club before joining Fulham last summer.

The Portuguese has made 29 appearances for the Cottagers this season, scoring four goals. He signed a five-year contract upon his arrival, which places the club in a strong negotiating position if any potential transfers arise in the summer.

Fulham are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings, with 39 points from 27 matches, just two points behind Newcastle United in sixth.