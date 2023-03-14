Joao Palhinha on Liverpool radar?

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The Portugal international has become one of the standout signings of the summer, playing a pivotal role in Fulham’s current position in eighth place and competing for a spot in European competitions.

In the past two matches where the 27-year-old was absent, Fulham’s performance has been lacklustre, suffering three goals in losses to Brentford and Arsenal. This highlights Palhinha’s immense value to the team, and manager Marco Silva would undoubtedly want to keep his compatriot for a long time.

On the other hand, Palhinha’s absence has also made potential suitors realise his importance, which could increase the likelihood of offers at the end of the season. The Daily Mail reported that the Reds are now interested in acquiring the Portuguese attacker as part of their midfield rebuilding plans.

Liverpool are expected to lose Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers, and James Milner may follow suit when his contract ends. Consequently, Liverpool have been linked with a few replacements, including Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes.

However, there is a growing realisation that Liverpool need a defensive midfielder more than a proactive one, and Palhinha fits that bill. Fulham have reportedly set Palhinha’s price tag at £60m, triple what they paid Sporting last year, and the player still has over four years remaining on his contract.

The Cottagers are determined to keep Palhinha for at least another season, but their stance may change depending on the size of bids made and whether they qualify for European competitions.