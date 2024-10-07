Real Madrid Plotting January Swoop for Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries could be a smart move, as they look to address the gap left by Dani Carvajal’s long-term knee injury.

Dumfries has been a solid presence for Inter since joining the Italian outfit in 2021, amassing nearly 150 appearances and contributing 12 goals and 20 assists.

His attacking prowess and physicality make him a natural fit for a club like Real Madrid, especially as they aim to secure a cut-price deal due to his contract expiring in 12 months.

With Los Blancos needing depth at right-back, Dumfries could provide immediate cover and offer a long-term solution beyond Carvajal.

However, it remains to be seen if Inter Milan will be open to parting ways with the Dutchman mid-season, as competition from other clubs like Manchester United could complicate the deal.