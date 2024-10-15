Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a North London battle in the January transfer window, with both clubs reportedly targeting Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian, who has been likened to Mykhaylo Mudryk, is catching the eye after a stellar domestic season.

Sudakov’s impressive stats—27 goals and 20 assists in 111 appearances—have sparked interest, although his performances in the European competitions haven’t quite matched his domestic form. Nevertheless, his seven goals and two assists in just 706 minutes of league action this season highlight his growing influence.

While Shakhtar may be reluctant to part ways with him in January, a summer move could be more likely, with both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou eager to bolster their squads with a versatile playmaker who could make a real impact.