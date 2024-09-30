Newcastle United planning fresh approach for Joe Gomez next year

Newcastle United are reportedly set to renew their pursuit of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the upcoming January transfer window. After missing out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi during the summer, the Magpies remain keen on bolstering their defensive options and could shift focus to Gomez, who has struggled for consistent minutes under Liverpool new manager Arne Slot.

The Magpies made multiple attempts to secure Guehi, but Palace stood firm on their asking price, rejecting all bids. While Newcastle might reignite their interest in Guehi, it seems they are also considering a move for Gomez, who has fallen to fourth-choice in the Reds’ centre-back hierarchy.

Football Insider suggests Newcastle are preparing an improved offer after failed summer talks that included a proposed player-plus-cash deal involving Anthony Gordon. However, Liverpool’s willingness to sell may depend on finding a suitable replacement, complicating any potential deal.

Meanwhile, another Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as his contract winds down. Should Alexander-Arnold depart, Liverpool are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement.