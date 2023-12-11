Real Madrid keen on Randall Rodriguez

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a deal for the Uruguayan goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The CA Penarol shot-stopper has impressed with Uruguay’s Under-20 side, making 30 appearances and gaining attention with standout performances at the Under-20 World Cup.

Although the 20-year-old stopper is yet to debut for Penarol’s first team, his contract’s one-year remaining term makes him an enticing option for Los Blancos in the 2024 summer transfer window.

With uncertainties surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future, Real Madrid are exploring goalkeeper options. While a permanent deal for Arrizabalaga is desired, it remains uncertain.

Rodriguez could offer a long-term solution for Madrid, especially with veteran Thibaut Courtois entering the final phase of his career. The youngster emerges as a cost-effective choice, given the potential availability for a cut-price fee.

Real Madrid are actively scouting goalkeepers, considering alternatives like Matheus and Giorgi Mamardashvili. However, Rodriguez’s youth and talent position him as a viable option to reinforce the squad. As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will make a move to the Spanish giants, offering an exciting prospect for the club’s future between the posts.