Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid have suffered a blow as both Eden Hazard and Casemiro tested positive for the coronavirus.

Los Blancos confirmed on their official website that the pair’s test results have returned positive.

Both players were featured by Real boss Zinedine Zidane in the team’s 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan, with the victory getting them to four points in the group table.

However, the French manager will not be able to avail the services of both the Belgian and the Brazilian as Los Merengues travel to Valencia this week.

BREAKING: Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus, Real Madrid have announced. pic.twitter.com/nblPKjSUNl — Goal (@goal) November 7, 2020

The club’s statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday [Friday morning].”

Hazard has been finding it difficult to perform well at the Santiago Bernabeu since he joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2019. He has only been able to make three appearances for the La Liga side this season and while he didn’t make a great impact in the match against Inter, he was impressive against Huesca in La Liga recently.

Meanwhile, Casemiro has been performing well for Real Madrid, with the Brazilian already earning ten appearances this campaign.

The two players will now go into self-isolation after their tests returning positive results.