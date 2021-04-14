Report – Tottenham Hotspur eye Sasa Kalajdzic?











Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over a summer move for £15m-rated VfB Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is understood to be in the market for a backup striker to provide competition for the club’s vice-captain Harry Kane.

Kalajdzic, 23, has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for the German outfit – contributing 14 goals and four assists from 27 Bundesliga appearances.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have supposedly identified Kalajdzic as an ideal replacement for Erling Braut Haaland, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Spurs are prepared to rival BVB for Kalajdzic’s signature, and the Austria international would be available for £15m this summer.

Kalajdzic has a deal at Stuttgart until the end of the 2022-23 season.