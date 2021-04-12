PSG in talks over Mohamed Salah deal











Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is reportedly the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions have reportedly touched base with the representatives of the Egyptian’s over a possible summer transfer.

While PSG are thought to be nearing an agreement with Neymar over a new deal, the future of Kylian Mbappe is in doubt, as the Frenchman’s contract is due to expire in June 2022.

With both Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to be interested in a deal for Mbappe, the Parisians are thought to be seeking out replacements for the 22-year-old attacker, and a recent report suggested that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Now, French media outlet Telefoot claims that Paris Saint-Germain have also opened talks with Mohamed Salah’s entourage, with the future of the Egypt international’s also up in the air after he previously refused to rule out a move elsewhere.

Mais la piste privilégiée par les dirigeants du PSG au Qatar est celle menant à Mohamed Salah, sous contrat avec Liverpool jusqu’en 2023 Des premiers contacts ont même été établis entre le PSG et les représentants du joueur le mois dernier (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/cihNOVaBdV — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 11, 2021

Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals this season and his contract is due to expire in June 2023.