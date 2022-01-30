Tottenham Hotspur considering move for Douglas Luiz

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as rumoured suitors for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old midfielder has just 17 months left to run on his contract.

With that said, discussions over new terms do not appear to be imminent, resulting in other clubs taking an interest in the player’s situation.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Luiz earlier this week and the Daily Mail reports, their North London rivals Spurs may be ready to act as direct competition.

The report goes on to claim that Tottenham are considering a £32m bid for the Brazilian before Monday’s transfer deadline.