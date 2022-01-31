Manchester United lead race to sign Fabian Ruiz

Manchester United have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to a report.

The Spain international has long been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent years, having joined the Serie A outfit from Real Betis for around £27m in July 2018.

The 25-year-old could finally be set for a move to the English Premier League this summer though, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United have taken the lead ahead of their league rivals to sign Napoli’s man.

The former Real Betis player has emerged as one of those targets due to having just 18 months remaining on his contract in Naples, with the midfielder declining their offer of an extension so far.

Ruiz has enjoyed another stellar season with Napoli, contributing five goals and three assists in 18 Serie A appearances helping the club to second in the table.