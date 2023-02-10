Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer, according to Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has made a name for himself in the current season and is considered one of the top young defenders in the league, attracting the attention of many top clubs.

He joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 from the Chelsea youth academy. He had two loan spells at Swansea before making a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

The England defender has established himself as a force in the back line with 65 appearances for the Eagles. He has made a big impact with his solid defence and has even scored four goals.

This season, the youngster has made 23 appearances in all competitions and has been a regular starter in 20 of Crystal Palace’s 21 league games. His standout performances have solidified his status as one of the best young defenders in the highly competitive English Premier League.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is reportedly impressed by Guehi’s performances in the top flight and is considering adding him to the team in the summer.

Guehi fits this criteria, but acquiring him won’t be easy as the Eagles will do their best to retain his services. However, a £45 million offer may persuade the club to sell.