Newcastle United prioritising move for James Maddison

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United have made James Maddison their top priority and plan to reignite their pursuit of the talented playmaker from Leicester City in the summer.

However, the Magpies may face fierce competition from Manchester City for the signature of the highly rated midfielder.

It goes without saying that Newcastle’s interest in the England international has been a long-standing rumour and they even submitted bids worth £40 million and £45 million during the previous transfer window. Unfortunately, both of these offers were rejected by the Foxes.

Despite this setback, the 26-year-old has continued to excel for his team and has been a standout performer in the 2022/23 season, contributing eight goals and four assists in just 15 league games. He has been the key player for Leicester in their fight for survival in the Premier League.

With his contract set to expire in just 18 months, the midfielder is expected to generate significant interest in the upcoming summer transfer market. And it seems likely that the saga surrounding a potential transfer of Maddison to Newcastle United will once again be a topic of discussion.

Maddison’s record speaks for itself, with 53 goals and 36 assists in 188 appearances for Leicester City, including 41 goals in the Premier League.