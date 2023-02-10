Chelsea keen on Victor Osimhen

Chelsea may prioritise the acquisition of Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look for a prominent forward to lead their attacking line.

According to 90 Min, the Blues have identified the 24-year-old Nigerian as a top target and see him as the ideal player to spearhead their attack from next season.

Chelsea ended the January window as the biggest spenders, having invested over €300 million on several players. Owner Todd Boehly played a crucial role in acquiring a plenty of attacking talents, including Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and David Fofana.

Osimhen has become a priority target for the West Londoners, as the Nigerian is having a remarkable season with Napoli. With 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances, and his team holding a 13-point lead at the top of the league.

However, Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has warned potential suitors that Osimhen is not for sale.

It is reported that Napoli’s president could ask for €150 million for the transfer of Osimhen, but that amount may not discourage Chelsea in their pursuit of the frontman. They will have to compete with Manchester United and other clubs for the Nigerian.