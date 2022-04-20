Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign PSG midfielder Leandro Parades

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Leandro Paredes this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the first team this term, due to a couple of injuries, and he has subsequently started only 10 top flight matches.

The Argentina international has less than 15 months left to run on his contract and his future at the Parc des Princes is said to be uncertain.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has identified Parades as a potential summer target and he has been interested in the Argentine for some time, having previously attempted to sign him while he was in charge of Chelsea.

The report goes on to claim that the Parisians could be open to the sell Paredes if they receive a sustainable offer between £16.5m and £20m.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in signing the South American.