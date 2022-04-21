Tottenham Hotspur planning summer move for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo during this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger has been in sensational form for the Italian outfit during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

He still has more than two years remaining on his contract in Rome, but there has been a number of speculation surrounding his future ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are keen to bring the Italy international to North London, but the club will have to battle a number of clubs for his signature.

The report adds that Juventus and AC Milan both interested in signing Zaniolo, while Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also credited with an interest in his services.

Zaniolo could be available for a fee somewhere in the region of €40m.

The attacker has contributed 21 goals and 14 assists in 105 appearances for Giallorossi since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2018.