Tottenham Hotspur preparing move for Steven Bergwijn?

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly placed emphasis on signing PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn before the end of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international has spent his entire professional career with the Dutch giants, scoring 30 times in 134 appearances across all competitions.

However, despite signing a new long-term contract during the summer, it appears that the 22-year-old attacker may leave PSV in the coming days.

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham Hotspur have contacted PSV to enquire about the possibility of signing Bergwijn in a stunning move.

Spurs have been prioritising an established striker, although with the arrival of the Dutchman would enable Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura to fill in for the injured Harry Kane.

Bergwijn has previously been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs including Manchester United.