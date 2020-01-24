Barcelona enquire over Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen?

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry over Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen this month, with the 27-year-old playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Denmark international has been linked with a number of elite clubs this month and its quite evident that he will not sign a new contract to keep him at north London beyond the summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Spanish champions Barcelona have made an enquiry about Eriksen’s availability, despite the attacker wants to move to Inter Milan.

The report suggests that the former Ajax man has agreed personal terms with the Italian outfit, but both clubs are yet to settle on a transfer fee.

Spurs are said to be holding out for £17m, while the Dane is free to look somewhere else probably with foreign clubs.