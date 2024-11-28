Tottenham keen on signing Davide Frattesi next year

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a €35 million bid to acquire Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi in the upcoming 2025 summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Italian international, who transitioned from Sassuolo to Inter Milan in July 2023, has accumulated 760 minutes across 16 appearances this season, contributing three goals and one assist.

Despite not being a consistent starter under Simone Inzaghi, Frattesi’s market value remains robust.

Spurs’ interest in Frattesi aligns with manager Ange Postecoglou’s ambition to enhance the club’s midfield options. The Italian’s versatility and technical prowess make him a compelling candidate for Tottenham’s evolving squad dynamics. While previous attempts to secure Frattesi’s services were unsuccessful, the proposed €35 million offer could be persuasive for Inter Milan, potentially facilitating the midfielder’s move to North London.

As the 2025 summer transfer window approaches, the football community will be closely monitoring developments to see if Frattesi dons the Tottenham jersey, marking a significant addition to their midfield roster.