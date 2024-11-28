Newcastle United eyeing January move for Tomas Araujo

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign SL Benfica’s rising star Tomas Araujo, amid competition from Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old centre-back has impressed since breaking into Benfica’s first team, following a fruitful loan spell at Gil Vicente. This season, Araujo has already logged over 1,000 minutes in 12 appearances, showcasing his defensive prowess and contributing an assist.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace previously expressed interest in the summer but were deterred by Araujo’s hefty €100 million release clause.

The Blues may revisit their interest as they prepare for potential changes in their defensive lineup, with players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile facing uncertain futures. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace could be forced to act if Marc Guehi departs, especially with Chelsea eyeing a reunion with their former player.

Newcastle, however, appear to have the upper hand. Reports suggest the Magpies are preparing a bid for the Portuguese talent, hoping to secure his services in the January transfer window.

While Benfica are reluctant to part ways with Araujo mid-season, Newcastle’s financial backing and European aspirations could make them an appealing destination. Whether they can navigate the significant release clause remains to be seen.