West Ham in pole position to sign Evan Ferguson

West Ham United have emerged as favourites to land Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, as the Seagulls deliberate over the Irish striker’s future ahead of the January transfer window. Reports suggest Brighton might consider a permanent sale for the 20-year-old, with a hefty £60 million price tag reportedly set.

Despite Ferguson’s clear talent, he’s struggled for minutes under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who has leaned on veteran Danny Welbeck and other options. Ferguson’s dip in form has sparked rumours, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea also expressing interest. However, the big clubs seem hesitant to meet Brighton’s valuation given his recent struggles.

Hurzeler has downplayed exit talks, emphasising Ferguson’s need to seize his opportunities and prove himself in training. While Brighton remains non-committal, a loan deal could provide Ferguson with regular game time, making West Ham an attractive destination. The Hammers are keen to strengthen their attack following Niclas Füllkrug’s fitness issues.

Whether Brighton opts for a loan or sale, Ferguson’s next move will likely hinge on his desire for consistent playing time and how West Ham positions itself to secure his services. January promises to be decisive for the young forward’s career trajectory.