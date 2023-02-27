Newcastle United still interested in signing Conor Gallagher

Newcastle United have not given up hope of signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies’ financial power should enable them to secure Gallagher’s services with ease. The 23-year-old midfielder has been deployed mainly as a squad player at Chelsea and is looking for a club where he can secure regular playing time. Despite his considerable talent, Gallagher has only started in 12 games for the Blues in all competitions so far.

Newcastle United are looking for a high-quality partner for Bruno Guimaraes, and Gallagher would be a great fit for their squad.

The England international could be a valuable upgrade for Newcastle United. He still has room to grow and develop, and working under a manager like Eddie Howe could aid his improvement.

Howe has established a reputation for mentoring promising young players. His tenure at Newcastle has already helped the likes of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron progress in their respective careers. It’s plausible that Howe could have a similar impact on Gallagher’s growth as a player.

If Newcastle manages to finish in the top four, they will be in a strong position to secure Champions League qualification, which could help entice players such as Gallagher to join the club.