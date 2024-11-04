Real Madrid set to launch €200m move for Erling Haaland

The potential transfer of Erling Haaland to Real Madrid has become one of the hottest rumours in football, with reports suggesting that the Spanish giants could splash up to €200 million if they lose either Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes next summer.

Haaland’s remarkable form at City has solidified him as one of the most sought-after talents, and Los Blancos see him as the perfect successor should they need to fill a void in their attack.

Vinicius’s reluctance to renew his contract with Real Madrid, amid speculation over his future after the Ballon d’Or snub and the recent Clásico loss, has raised eyebrows.

Saudi clubs are reportedly circling, prepared to offer staggering wages, which could tempt both Madrid and Vinicius. Meanwhile, Rodrygo’s future is also uncertain, and if either Brazilian departs, Florentino Perez is ready to pursue Haaland, especially if a Manchester City exit clause aligns with Real’s ambitions.

This move would create a Haaland-Mbappé pairing—a dream strike force that would redefine Real Madrid’s attack and keep their lineup brimming with star power. With City reportedly considering a release clause in Haaland’s contract, his La Liga move might not be too far-fetched.