West Ham United prioritise move for Brais Mendez

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is keen on injecting creativity into th e club’s midfield, identifying Real Sociedad’s Brais Méndez as a key target. Reports suggest the Spanish boss has urged the Hammers to pursue the 27-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Méndez, who emerged from Celta Vigo’s academy, has flourished since joining Sociedad in 2022. Though his current tally for the season stands at three goals and three assists in 21 appearances, his influence on the pitch goes far beyond statistics.

His versatility, ability to dictate play, and knack for threading passes into dangerous areas have made him a standout performer.

Despite being contracted until 2028, Méndez’s future at Sociedad is under scrutiny, largely due to the club’s financial challenges. West Ham hopes to capitalise on this and present a compelling offer that could test the Spanish club’s resolve.

Lopetegui believes Méndez’s technical prowess and creativity would significantly elevate the Irons’ attacking threat. However, any potential deal hinges on West Ham’s ability to meet Sociedad’s valuation and persuade Méndez to embrace a new challenge in London.

Should this move materialise, it could mark a pivotal step in West Ham’s ambitions under Lopetegui’s guidance.