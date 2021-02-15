West Ham want Tottenham target Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria?











West Ham United are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, according to La Republica.

The 20-year-old only joined the Serie A side last summer and has made an immediate impression with four goals and two assists in 21 top flight appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

Damsgaard’s impressive performances have caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur, but it appears that Spurs will have to fend off interest from another English club to land the winger.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in a deal for the Denmark international, who penned a four-year deal upon his arrival at Sampdoria last summer.

The Italian champions Juventus are also understood to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.