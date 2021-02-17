Chelsea eye Bayern Munich star David Alaba











Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba is reportedly the subject of interest from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is set to leave the Allianz Arena when his contract expires in June.

The Austria international has confirmed that he would end his 13-year association with the Bavarians to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the centre-back in the past but 90min suggests that Chelsea are the only English club to contact him.

The Blues are prepared to offer him wages of more than £300,000-a-week.

Alaba has his sights on signing for Real Madrid and talks are in an advanced stage with the La Liga champions.