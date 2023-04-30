Wolves keeping tabs on Napoli winger Hirving Lozano

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.

The 27-year-old is approaching the end of his fourth season in Naples, and his club is on the verge of winning their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The Mexico international has still managed to make 18 starts and 11 substitute appearances in Italy’s top league during the 2022-23 season. However, his contract is now entering its final 14 months, and it seems increasingly unlikely that a new deal will be agreed upon.

This situation puts Napoli in a position where they would likely consider selling Lozano in order to reinvest the funds in other players.

According to TV Azteca, Wolverhampton Wanderers are a realistic option for Lozano in the upcoming summer transfer window. The report suggests that the player’s representatives have a strong working relationship with the West Midlands outfit, which could facilitate negotiations.

Acquiring Lozano would not only help Wolves establish a stronger presence in the Mexican market but also serve as a significant achievement as they strive to assemble a squad capable of competing for European qualification.

Interestingly, while Wolves are being linked with Lozano, there are reports suggesting that Partenopei are interested in signing Adama Traore, who could potentially depart Wolves on a free transfer at the end of June.