AC Milan considering move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential transfer target for AC Milan.

Loftus-Cheek’s contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and rather than risk losing him for free, the Blues may opt to sell him during the upcoming transfer window.

Due to having a surplus of players, particularly in midfield, the West Londoners are reportedly open to selling several players this summer.

According to 90min, Milan have shown a strong interest in signing the Englishman, and other Serie A clubs such as Napoli and Lazio are also keen on acquiring him.

Several Premier League clubs are also rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old midfielder, who racked up 28 appearances for Chelsea this season, many of which were as a substitute.

However, Loftus-Cheek has not played for Chelsea since a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa in early April.