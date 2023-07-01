AC Milan join race to sign Christian Pulisic

AC Milan are reportedly in advanced talks with Chelsea to secure the signature of Christian Pulisic. According to Sky Sport Italy, negotiations have intensified between the two clubs, and the Rossoneri are eager to bring the talented American winger to San Siro.

This comes hot on the heels of Milan’s recent acquisition of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, for which they paid a fee of €17 million. With that deal wrapped up, Milan are wasting no time in pursuing another Blues star, Pulisic, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Pulisic endured a challenging 2022/23 season with the Blues, managing only one goal and two assists. As a result, the club is willing to part ways with him, especially considering he has just one year remaining on his contract. Milan, sensing an opportunity, hopes to negotiate a bargain deal for the talented winger.

While Chelsea values Pulisic at around €25 million, Milan are aiming to secure his services for the same fee they paid for Loftus-Cheek, €17 million. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will agree to the reduced price.

On a positive note, Pulisic has already reached a personal agreement with Milan, which is a promising development. However, whether the transfer ultimately comes to fruition is still uncertain. The winger’s future has attracted attention from other clubs as well, most notably Manchester United. However, it appears that the Red Devils’ interest in Pulisic has cooled off recently. Despite securing the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.