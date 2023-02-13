AC Milan step up interest in Naby Keita

AC Milan are reportedly planning to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinean’s contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of the current season, making him a free agent.

He was brought to Liverpool in 2018 for a transfer fee of £53.5 million, however, his stay with the Reds has been marred by a string of injuries and inconsistencies in performance. Despite this, the midfielder has made 127 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists.

With Keita now able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs as his contract runs down, there are rumours that his former club, RB Leipzig, may also be interested in his services as they look to reinforce their midfield with the expected departure of Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich.

According to The Mirror, AC Milan are keen to secure Naby Keita’s services as the his contract nears its end. With Keita set to become a free agent in the summer, Milan are reportedly ready to ramp up their pursuit of the Guinea international.

Keita joined Liverpool from Leipzig in 2018 for a transfer fee of €60 million but has been hampered by injuries and has struggled to showcase his best form.

If Keita joins Milan, he would reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Divock Origi, who made the same move last summer but has struggled for game time, starting just five of his 16 appearances.

Keita has made 11 appearances for Liverpool this season and could feature in the upcoming Merseyside derby against Everton.