Tottenham Hotspur interested in Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be among the interested parties, with the north London club keeping a close eye on Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Bees, consistently delivering goal-scoring performances in both the Championship and the Premier League.

His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, as several clubs have reportedly taken an interest in securing his services.

According to reports, Toney is valued at around £35m, which could make him one of the most expensive transfers of the upcoming summer window.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make a move for the frontman, but it is clear that Toney’s talent and goal-scoring ability have earned him plenty of admirers in the world of football.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Toney’s situation as Brentford discusses a new contract with him.

Toney is currently earning £30,000 per week under his contract, which is set to expire in 2026. However, the Bees are negotiating a new deal worth £50,000 per week, making Toney the highest paid player in the club.

Despite the recent acquisition of Arnaut Danjuma in January, Spurs are still looking to strengthen its attacking lineup. Richarlison joined the club last summer, but his first season has been hampered by injury and has only contributed two goals in 19 appearances.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Toney’s exit from Brentford may be a possibility in the summer if the right offer is made.

The expert added that Brentford won’t sell for just a “normal” price. Toney had a brief stint with Newcastle United before leaving the club in 2018, but he has now caught the attention of several teams.

However, potential suitors may wait for the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Football Association, which has charged Toney with over 250 alleged breaches of betting rules.