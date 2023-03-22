Arsenal to make move for Noah Okafor

Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has attracted attention from various clubs throughout the season. However, with his contract entering its final year, the youngster may seek an opportunity to play at a higher level, and several clubs are interested.

Okafor has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Austrian outfit.

Leeds United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs interested in the Switzerland international. The Hammers and the Gunners reportedly made enquiries for the frontman before the January transfer window, while Leeds have signed a few players from Salzburg in the last two windows.

It has been reported that Arsenal are still interested in Okafor and are considering a summer transfer for the £25 million-rated forward.

The North Londoners allegedly expressed an interest in Okafor during the January transfer window as they were seeking immediate cover for Gabriel Jesus ahead of a title challenge. However, with the signing of Trossard, the Gunners may have filled that void for now, but they could return for Okafor in the summer.

Okafor’s talents may suit Mikel Arteta’s system, and the coach may have received a positive response from his compatriot Granit Xhaka. However, the situation is still evolving, and nothing is advanced with a move at present.