Leeds United considering Noah Okafor move

Leeds United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor.

According to Football Insider, The Whites are interested in signing the Switzerland international during the summer transfer window.

He has only one year remaining on his contract, the club may consider selling him if they receive a reasonable offer.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with several European clubs in January, but RB Salzburg did not finalise any transfer deals. He was also a target for Premier League clubs during the summer window, but he decided to stay with his current club and has continued to develop his skills.

However, the frontman is likely to change clubs in the upcoming transfer window. RB Salzburg may choose to sell him to avoid losing him for free later.

Leeds United have been actively pursuing players from RB Salzburg, with Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, and Max Wober all joining the club.

Okafor has had an impressive season, contributing 10 goals and 5 assists, including 3 goals in the Champions League group stages. If the Yorkshire giants manages to sign him, they will add another young and talented player to their team.

Okafor’s experience in playing in the Champions League could also be valuable for the Elland Road outfit.