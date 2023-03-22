Report – Man United keen on Axel Disasi

According to reports emerging from France, Manchester United are keen on securing the services of AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi.

The Frenchman, who was previously on the radar of the Red Devils last summer, could be on his way to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Sources suggest that United manager Erik ten Hag is seeking a formidable central defender, one who possesses great strength and can win duels. Disasi, who has made significant progress over the past couple of years, has been identified as a top target.

The 23-year-old was recently involved with the France national team at the World Cup, indicating that he could be ready for a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

United have reportedly already made contact with Disasi’s representatives, with a proposal expected to be made in the coming weeks. However, it’s worth noting that Les Monegasques are not willing to let go of their prized asset for anything less than €50 million this summer.

The Old Trafford outfit aren’t the only ones interested in Disasi’s services, though, as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be in the running for the highly-rated centre-back.

It remains to be seen where Disasi will end up come next season, but it’s clear that there is plenty of interest in his signature.