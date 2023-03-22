Manchester United plot summer move for 25-year-old Japanese

Have you heard the news? Manchester United are apparently eyeing Arsenal’s target Kaoru Mitoma for the summer transfer window.

The Japanese ace has been making waves at Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring nine goals and assisting six so far. But it looks like the big clubs are starting to take notice, and who can blame them?

Even Arsenal are keeping tabs on Mitoma, but now Manchester United have joined the race. The Red Devils scouts have been spotted at the Amex Stadium, checking out the Brighton star in action.

Brighton might not be ready to let Mitoma go, though. Rumour has it they’ll demand at least £50m for the 25-year-old midfielder. And with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested, the competition might get pretty fierce.

It’s crazy to think that Brighton got him for just £2.7m from Kawasaki Frontale. Looks like they might have a real bargain on their hands, and I can’t wait to see where Mitoma ends up next. Maybe we should all start watching some Seagulls games, just in case!