Atletico Madrid enter N’Golo Kante pursuit

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are showing interest in signing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The France international will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He has established himself as one of the best Premier League players of all time. Prior to his move to Leicester City, the 31-year-old was not widely known, but after helping the team win a surprising Premier League title in his first season, he became a household name.

At Chelsea, the Frenchman has won numerous titles and accolades, including the FIFA World Cup in 2018, and has made 262 appearances for the Blues with 13 goals and 15 assists.

Barcelona, with their persistent financial constraints, are expected to limit their spending in the upcoming summer transfer window. This has led them to look at the free-agent market for potential signings.

The Chelsea veteran has been identified as a possible target for Barca, especially with the possible departure of Sergio Busquets.

Kante’s status as a free agent makes him an attractive option for the Catalan giants, however, they will face competition from Atletico Madrid in securing his signature.

Atletico are looking to revamp their first-team squad, and see Kante as a potential addition to their ranks.